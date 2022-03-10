BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $140,686.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 64.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.99 million and $140,686.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,153.62 or 1.00087584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

