BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) versus Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Head to Head Analysis

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% BIT Mining -4.32% -21.66% -14.59%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 533.98%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 12.72 -$71.29 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.16 -$58.27 million ($0.86) -3.47

BIT Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIT Mining beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

