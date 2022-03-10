Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $2.74 on Monday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biotricity will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $344,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

