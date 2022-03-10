Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Shares Down 7.5%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 750,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,901,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

