Binamon Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Binamon has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $533,555.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

