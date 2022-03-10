BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,282.50 ($29.91).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,650.50 ($34.73) on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,447.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

