Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

