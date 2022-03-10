Best Buy Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.86 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $8.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

