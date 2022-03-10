Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

