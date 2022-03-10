Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
