Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

BLI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,831. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 792,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

