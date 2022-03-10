Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
BLI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,831. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 792,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.
About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
