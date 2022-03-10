Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.69).
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
