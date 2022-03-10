Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.69).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

