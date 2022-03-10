Berenberg Bank Cuts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 215

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNE. reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 195.60 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £968.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

