Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 172,218 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

