Benchmark Lowers Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

HIBB stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $632.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

