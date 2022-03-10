Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.