Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

