Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,853 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

