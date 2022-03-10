Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average of $253.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

