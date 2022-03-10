BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.33

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 2016469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Get BCE alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.