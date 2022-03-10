BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.33

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 2016469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
