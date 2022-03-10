BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Up 496.9% in February

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 496.9% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of BBTVF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. BBTV has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

