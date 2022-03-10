Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $77.96. 81,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,268. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

