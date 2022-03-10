Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $89.30 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $972.12 million and approximately $89.30 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,076,082 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

