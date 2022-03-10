Barrington Research Comments on CRA International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.