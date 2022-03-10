Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

GOLD opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

