Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,325. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $463,375. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

