Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 349 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.37) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.60.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

