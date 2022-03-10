Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

NWG opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.37. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

