Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

NYSE BNS opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

