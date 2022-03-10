Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of California Water Service Group worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $10,697,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 576.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 88,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

