Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 36,077 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $48,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 193.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 90,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $87.13 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

