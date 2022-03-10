Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.53% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $49,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

