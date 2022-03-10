Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $48,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.