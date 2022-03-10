Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of H.B. Fuller worth $48,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

