Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of H.B. Fuller worth $48,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

