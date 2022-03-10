Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.18 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of ONE Gas worth $45,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

