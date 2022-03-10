Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,737 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

