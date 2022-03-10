Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,362 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $45,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 66,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

