Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,026 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of California Water Service Group worth $46,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

