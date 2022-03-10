Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,781 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $47,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stepan by 33.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SCL opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78. Stepan has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

