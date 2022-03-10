Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$156.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.71.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$147.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$108.60 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

