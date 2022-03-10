Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

