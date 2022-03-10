Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €2.90 ($3.15) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.02) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.87 ($4.20).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.