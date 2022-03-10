Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FREY opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. FREYR Battery SA has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

