Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,909 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bioventus by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

