Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.