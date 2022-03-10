Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.