Ballast Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.
VTI opened at $213.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
