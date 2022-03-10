Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BBY opened at GBX 239 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.36. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

