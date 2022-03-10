Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

