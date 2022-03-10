Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 4,385 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

