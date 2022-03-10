Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

